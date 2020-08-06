US PGA Championship: Tiger Woods hits lowest opening round in major since 2012

Tiger Woods playing at the 2020 US PGA Championship
Tiger Woods is playing in just his fourth PGA event of 2020 due to a back injury and the coronavirus pandemic
US PGA Championship
Date: 6-9 August Venue: TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
Tiger Woods shot his lowest opening round in a major since 2012 with a two-under-par 68 at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

The 15-time major winner played alongside Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who finished level par at the year's first major at TPC Harding Park.

England's Justin Rose posted an impressive four-under 66 to sit one behind clubhouse leader Jason Day.

Brooks Koepka, going for a third straight US PGA win, also carded a 66.

New world number one Justin Thomas, who played with Woods and McIlroy, opened with a two-over 72.

The 102nd US PGA was put back from May because of the coronavirus pandemic and is being played with no spectators.

Woods back on familiar territory

After ending his 11-year wait for a major win in 2019, a back injury and the pandemic meant Woods spent five months out in 2020.

In his first event after the lockdown, the 44-year-old American tied for 40th at the Memorial Tournament last month, but he said on Tuesday he is enthusiastic about the changes he has made to his game while playing at home.

Chasing a record-equalling fifth US PGA win, he is back on familiar territory having played often at Harding Park as a junior and at Stanford University.

Woods has won both the professional events he has played there - the WGC-American Express Championship in 2005 and as part of the USA team during the 2009 Presidents Cup.

Starting on the par-five 10th, he made a birdie before claiming another on the 13th.

They were cancelled out by bogeys either side of the turn but Woods birdied three out of four holes on the back nine to complete a solid start.

