Alice Hewson had a four-shot lead after the first day of the Rose Ladies Series finale

Rose Ladies Series finale - day one -5 A Hewson (Eng) -4 C Hull (Eng) -1 E Young (Eng), G Hall (Eng) +2 W Hillier (Aus), H Burke (Eng), M MacLaren (Eng), I Mehmet (Eng)

England's Alice Hewson retains the lead going into the last day of the Rose Ladies Series' three-day finale, with Charley Hull one shot behind.

Hewson, 22, shot a one-under-par 70 to finish the day on five under and Hull carded 65 - the best round of the day.

Former British Open champion Georgia Hall, who won the previous two Rose Ladies Series events, ended the day four off the pace at The Berkshire.

Liz Young - one of the series organisers - also finished one under.

Young has organised the series alongside men's pro Justin Rose and his wife Kate.

It was set up to provide competitive action for female professionals after the Ladies European Tour was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day grand final comes after seven one-day tournaments were played in England in June and July.

The final round, for which the top 35 and ties made the cut, takes place at Wentworth on Friday.