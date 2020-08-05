Last updated on .From the section Golf

In March, Alice Hewson has won her maiden Ladies European Tour event with victory at the South African Open

England's Alice Hewson holds the overnight lead after day one of the Rose Ladies Series' three-day finale.

Hewson, 22, shot a four-under-par 67 to finish four clear of nearest rivals Whitney Hillier and Sian Evans at the North Hants club.

English pair Georgia Hall, who won the previous two events, and Charley Hull both ended two over in Hampshire.

The series has been organised by men's pro Justin Rose, his wife Kate and European Tour player Liz Young.

It was set up to provide competitive action to female professionals after the Ladies European Tour was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day grand finale comes after seven one-day tournaments were played in England in June and July.