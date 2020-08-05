Rose Ladies Series: Alice Hewson leads three-day finale after opening round

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Alice Hewson tees off at the Rose Ladies Series
In March, Alice Hewson has won her maiden Ladies European Tour event with victory at the South African Open

England's Alice Hewson holds the overnight lead after day one of the Rose Ladies Series' three-day finale.

Hewson, 22, shot a four-under-par 67 to finish four clear of nearest rivals Whitney Hillier and Sian Evans at the North Hants club.

English pair Georgia Hall, who won the previous two events, and Charley Hull both ended two over in Hampshire.

The series has been organised by men's pro Justin Rose, his wife Kate and European Tour player Liz Young.

It was set up to provide competitive action to female professionals after the Ladies European Tour was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day grand finale comes after seven one-day tournaments were played in England in June and July.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.