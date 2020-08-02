Last updated on .From the section Golf

Oliver Farr was 16 under at one stage in his final round but dropped two shots on the back nine

Welshman Oliver Farr secured the best European Tour finish of his career as he ended in a tie for third place at the Hero Open at the Forest of Arden.

Farr, 32, shot a final round 71 to end at 14 under, four shots adrift of English winner Sam Horsfield.

Farr had been only one shot behind after round three but Horsfield's 68 on Sunday saw him claim a first European Tour victory.

Belgium's Thomas Detry finished in second place on 17 under.

Farr was tied with Alexander Bjoerk, of Sweden, and England's Chris Paisley.

He is a three-time winner on the Challenge Tour, but his previous best European Tour finish was tied-seventh at the Shot Clock Masters in 2018.

Farr returned to the European Tour this year after a successful Challenge Tour season in 2019.