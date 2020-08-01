Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (right) is joined by friend and fellow player Holly Clyburn as her temporary caddy

LPGA Drive On Championship, second round -5 D Kang (US), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), C Boutier (Fra); -3 Y Kuwamoto (Jpn), S Schmelzel (US); -2 S Burnham (US), M Lee (Aus), A Olson (US), L Pace (SA) Selected others: +1 M Reid (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco) Leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is in a three-way tie for the lead going into Sunday's final round of the Drive On Championship at Inverness Club in Ohio.

Ewart Shadoff, 32, birdied the 18th to card a level-par 72 and join France's Celine Boutier (71), and American Danielle Kang, (73), on five under par.

Japan's Yui Kuwamoto and American Sarah Schmelzel are two shots further back.

It the first LPGA Tour event to be held after the season was halted in February because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ewart Shadoff, who is chasing her first ever LPGA Tour event win, remains in contention at the 54-hole event after a mixed performance on the back nine, which included three birdies, a bogey on the 11th, and double bogey on the 15th in rainy conditions.

"I like to play in difficult weather," said Ewart Shadoff.

"Having wind or rain is fine - but having both can be a little bit of a challenge, so I'm glad that on Friday we had the wind and on Saturday we had the rain."

World number four Kang, who won the Women's PGA Championship in 2017, began the second round as the outright leader but had three consecutive bogeys from the 13th hole.

"It was a completely different challenge," said Kang, who carded a 66 in the opening round. "It was different golf course. All of a sudden it's cold, it was raining, everything is wet."

Boutier was one of only nine players to post an under-par round with her 71 including three birdies.