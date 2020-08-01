Last updated on .From the section Golf

Todd already has wins in Mexico and Bermuda this season, although they took place in 2019

WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational third-round leaderboard -12 B Todd (US); -11 Byeong-hun An (Kor); -10 R Fowler (US); -9 B Koepka (US); -8 J Thomas (US) Selected others:-7 P Mickelson (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -6 S Lowry (Ire), T Lewis (Eng); -5 D Johnson (US); -2 G McDowell (NI); -1 B DeChambeau (US); +2 T Fleetwood (Eng), R McIlroy (NI)

Brendon Todd will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the WGC-St Jude Invitational - but a host of star names are chasing the American.

Todd, seeking his third PGA Tour title this season, is on 12 under after a 69.

South Korea's Byeong-hun An is second after four birdies in his last six holes in a round of 66 in Memphis.

Rickie Fowler is another shot back while defending champion Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson are all within five strokes of the lead.

Todd, who led by two at the halfway stage, opened with a birdie and made a bogey at the fifth before a birdie at the eighth thanks to a 22-foot putt.

But he struggled on the back nine with three bogeys and three birdies and faces a final day where a host of star names will seek to hunt him down.

Koepka, who has been out of form since golf restarted, is in contention to retain his title after a 68 to lie on nine under.

Fowler shot a 69 while Thomas and Mickelson carded 66s in what is the final event before the year's first major, the rescheduled US PGA Championship.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is, like Mickelson, five behind and Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland is on six under - as is Englishman Tom Lewis after a sizzling 61.