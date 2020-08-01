Last updated on .From the section Golf

Grace finished third at the US PGA Championship five years ago

Branden Grace will miss next week's US PGA Championship after testing positive for coronavirus at the Barracuda Championship.

He was joint second at the PGA Tour event in Nevada but withdrew before the third round and will now go into isolation for 10 days.

The US PGA starts at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Thursday.

"I wanted to get tested out of respect for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament," said Grace, 32.

"While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health.

"I felt great all week. Last night, I was tired and thought it had to do with the altitude. This morning, I notified the PGA Tour about my symptoms before going to the golf course."

A PGA Tour statement said Grace's caddie had tested negative but will quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.