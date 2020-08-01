Last updated on .From the section Golf

Oliver Farr (right) last won at the Lalla Aicha Challenge Tour event in October 2019

Welsh golfer Oliver Farr is tied for second place going into the final round of the Hero Open at the Forest of Arden.

Farr shot 67 in round three to take him to 13 under, one shots behind England's Sam Horsfield.

The 32-year-old returned to the European Tour after a successful season on the Challenge Tour in 2019.

He has three career wins on the Challenge Tour, but has never triumphed on the European Tour.

Farr's best European Tour finish was tied-seventh at the Shot Clock Masters in 2018.

Jamie Donaldson is tied-20th on eight under at the Hero Open, while a third Welshman, Rhys Enoch, is tied-37th on six under.