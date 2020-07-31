Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ewart Shadoff struck five birdies as the LPGA Tour resumed without fans in Ohio

LPGA Drive Championship -6 D Kang (US); -5 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -4 C Boutier (Fra), LA Pace (SA); -3 L Ko (NZ), M Lee (Aus), A Olson (US) Selected others:+1 G Dryburgh (Sco), C Thomas (Eng) Leaderboard external-link

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is one stroke off the lead after round one of the LPGA Tour's first event since being suspended because of coronavirus.

Ewart Shadoff shot a bogey-free five-under-par 67 at Inverness Club in Ohio and trails American Danielle King at the 54-hole LPGA Drive Championship.

"Inverness is so difficult. You have to be really accurate off the tee, and the greens are tiny," said Ewart Shadoff.

"I hit 15 greens (in regulation), which is key around here, so I'm happy."

England's Charlotte Thomas and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh both shot one-over-par rounds of 73.