Brendon Todd is one of three players to win twice in the 2019-20 US PGA campaign

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational second-round leaderboard -11 B Todd (US), -9 R Fowler (US), -7 B Koepka (US), Byeong-hun An (Kor), C Reavie -6 S Kang (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -3 S Lowry (Ire), P Mickelson (US), -2 G McDowell (NI), S Garcia (Spa), -1 R McIlroy (NI), Level B DeChambeau (US), +4 J Rahm (Spa)

American Brendon Todd leads the WGC St Jude Invitational by two strokes after a five-under-par 65 in Friday's second round put him on 11 under.

Rickie Fowler produced a birdie-birdie finish to his three-under-par round of 67 to stay second at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka was the overnight leader after a joint-career-best round of eight under.

However, the world number six shot a one-over 71 to drop to joint third.

Koepka is joined by Chez Reavie and South Korea's An Byeong-hun, the only non-American in the top five, at four shots off the lead.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick is the best placed British golfer after his six-under-par 64 put him joint fourth.

New leader Todd, who is chasing his third US PGA victory of the season, had a bogey-free day.

"I just grinded really hard," the 35-year-old world number 51 said.

"I had to make some clutch par saves early on. I'm putting really well so far."