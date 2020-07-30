Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy lost his world number one position to Jon Rahm last week

Rory McIlroy lies well down the field after carding a first round of three-over-par 73 at the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Starting on the back nine, McIlroy made bogeys at the 11th and 14th, then dropped shots at three consecutive holes between the fourth and the sixth.

Birdies at the seventh and ninth holes saw him claw back two shots.

Brooks Koepka leads on eight under, two ahead of Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd, with Graeme McDowell two under.

Rounds of 68 from McDowell and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry saw them sit inside the top 15 on the leaderboard after the opening day in Tennessee.

McIlroy found the water on the 11th and by the time he lay five over with three holes to play, he stood in a share of last place alongside Ian Poulter, tied 77th in the 78-man field.

The Northern Irishman, needing a win to regain the world number one spot from Jon Rahm, finally gained a shot with a birdie three on his 16th hole to get back to four over.

He made it two birdies in three holes by pulling another shot back on the ninth, the final hole of his round.

The four-time major winner ended day one in a share of 67th position.

McDowell, also starting on the back nine, made 13 pars in his opening 14 holes with just one bogey on the par four 12th hole, his third.

The 2010 US Open champion then made his first birdie of the day on his 15th hole and added another on the next, before making it three in a row on his penultimate hole to join Lowry in a share of 15th place.

World number six Koepka equalled the best round of his career with his round of 62.