Miguel Angel Jimenez spoke to Sam Torrance via video link after making his 707th European Tour appearance

Miguel Angel Jimenez made history by surpassing Sam Torrance's record for the most European Tour appearances as the Spaniard took his total to 707 in Thursday's Hero Open opening round.

The 56-year-old, who made his Tour debut in 1983, marked the milestone with an impressive eight-under 64 at the Forest of Arden.

Jimenez is in a share of second alongside compatriot Pablo Larrazabal.

The pair are two two shots off the lead held Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez.

Miguel Angel Jimenez was applauded by his fellow professionals as he approaches the 18th green

Jimenez, who became the oldest winner in European Tour history in 2014 at the Spanish Open, was applauded onto the 18th green by many of his fellow players.

Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy and world number one Jon Rahm were among those who paid tribute during the television coverage of the tournament.

"It's been a wonderful day," said Jimenez.

"Eight under par with a beautiful summer day and especially on the 18th with all my colleagues clapping for me, it's emotional."