Hall has won two of the five events she has taken part in over the course of the series

Rose Ladies Series - Event 7 -5 G Hall (Eng); -2 E Young (Eng), K Henry (Eng); -1 B Morgan (Eng), C Hull (Eng), H Burke (Eng)

Former British Open champion Georgia Hall made it back-to-back victories in the Rose Ladies Series with a three-stroke win at The Shire.

The 24-year-old had also won last week's event at Bearwood Lakes.

Hall made a strong start with three birdies in her first five holes and completed her round on five under.

Elizabeth Young and Kylie Henry finished joint second on two under with Charley Hull among those another shot adrift.

Hall tops the Order of Merit, ahead of Hull, going into next week's Grand Final, which takes place over three days at North Hants, The Berkshire and Wentworth.