Drysdale lost a five-hole play-off to Jorge Campillo at the Qatar Masters back in early March

David Drysdale says he "wouldn't feel fulfilled" as a golfer if he does not manage to win on the European Tour, as he prepares for his 500th event.

The 45-year-old plays the Hero Open at the Forest of Arden Golf club near Birmingham on Thursday.

Despite some good performances in his 20-year pro career, Drysdale has yet to win on the Tour.

"If I was to pack up tomorrow that would be the one regret or niggle I would have," he said.

"It's amazing that a couple of young lads can come out on tour and win in their first five or six events, and I have been at it for 20 years and haven't won.

"The win is the one thing I am after. I am proof that it isn't easy but I certainly wouldn't feel fulfilled as a golf professional if I didn't win on the European Tour."

While lacking a victory, Drysdale says he is still "proud" of reaching the "fantastic" milestone of 500 tournaments and hopes for many more.

The Scot, from Dunbar, came close to a maiden victory at the Qatar Masters shortly before the European Tour was paused due to coronavirus, but lost in a five-hole play-off to Jorge Campillo.

And Drysdale remains confident he can break his duck despite younger players driving ever-greater distances off the tee.

"I know what I am doing out here," he said. "I know I hit the golf ball far enough.

"On good weeks I have an ample game from tee to green with some very consistent ball striking. I am not overly concerned about these young kids.

"How far they hit it is amazing and a talent in itself I suppose. Three-hundred yards is about the norm now and I average about 288, so I am a good bit behind them. But I don't really concern myself with them."