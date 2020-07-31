Padraig Harrington pulls out of US PGA Championship

Padraig Harrington
Three-time major winner Harrington has dropped to 391 in the world rankings

Former champion Padraig Harrington has withdrawn from next week's US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

The Irishman, who won in 2008, did not give a reason, but he has not played competitively since golf was suspended in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Italy's former Open champion Francesco Molinari has also withdrawn from the year's first major at TPC Harding Park.

Harrington, 48, and Molinari, 37, have been replaced in the field by Americans Talor Gooch and Troy Merritt.

Englishmen Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell have also not travelled to San Francisco for the tournament - which starts on 3 August - despite the late easing of quarantine restrictions for players and essential personnel.

Golf on the PGA Tour returned in June but no spectators are allowed.

The rescheduled US Open at Winged Foot's West course in September will be played without fans.

No decision over crowds has yet been made for the final major of the restructured season, the Masters at Augusta, which is now scheduled for 12-15 November.

