Winged Foot, located on the northern outskirts of New York, is hosting the US Open for the first time since 2006

The rescheduled US Open on Winged Foot's West course in September will be played without spectators.

The major was moved in April from its original 18-21 June slot and qualifying events were cancelled in June.

Last month, the US PGA Championship - which takes place next week at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco - confirmed it will be held without fans.

No decision over crowds has yet been made for the Masters at Augusta, which is now scheduled for 12-15 November.

USGA chief executive Mike Davis said: "Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the US Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved."

Earlier this month, the Ryder Cup which was scheduled for Wisconsin in September was postponed for a year because spectators could not be present due to coronavirus concerns.

The 2020 Open Championship at Royal St George's in Kent was cancelled because of the pandemic.