Robert MacIntyre hopes his improved fitness will help his swing

Robert MacIntyre's motivation is "sky high" as competitive golf returns, but the Scot is going into the WGC St Jude Invitational with "no expectation".

The 23-year-old has spent two weeks in quarantine in the United States with the event at TPC Southwind in Memphis starting on Thursday.

MacIntyre finished tied for sixth at last year's Open Championship.

"The motivation has been zero until last week," he told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"Even last week there wasn't any. Before we knew we had an event to work for, it's been low - but now the motivation is sky high.

"I've had so long off, there's no expectation and I'm the last man to get into the field as well. It's about getting back into competitive golf and trying to test myself against the best in the world again."

Oban's MacIntyre, currently 81st in the world ranking, has set himself "little performance goals" and hopes to break into the top 50 by the end of the year.

"I'm not used to being at home for 20 weeks in a row," he explained. "It's been a struggle but I've worked hard on my fitness so I'm seeing benefits in my swing.

"If anything, it's going to help me with the mental side of the game being fitter and healthier."

The Ryder Cup is among the events that have been postponed this year because of coronavirus, with the event at Whistling Straits now taking place in 2021.

MacIntyre believes it would have been a "struggle" for him to make the European team this year and added: "It's a huge bonus that it's been pushed back. If I play well, then it gives me a bigger chance."