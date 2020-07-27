PGA Tour's Tony Finau 'thinks he has to be perfect to win - he doesn't'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Tony Finau
Finau was third at last year's Open Championship, his best finish in a major

Has big-hitting American Tony Finau become golf's biggest under achiever?

His current consistency does not yield wins and it poses a further question of whether regularly playing better than the vast majority of your peers becomes some kind of curse?

Players who regularly leave leaderboard operators redundant rarely face scrutiny or criticism, despite playing consistently worse than players such as Finau.

It seems the 30-year-old from Salt Lake City is producing form too strong for his own good because his character, his "bottle", falls under the microscope for failing to win.

Never mind that he is beating the vast majority of players on a weekly basis.

"It's funny isn't it, no-one gets criticised for trying too hard but that's probably what someone like Tony Finau is doing," former European Tour stalwart Anthony Wall told BBC Sport.

Finau, 17th in the world rankings, was previously most famous for popping back a dislocated ankle after injuring himself while celebrating a hole-in-one during the par-three competition on the eve of the 2018 Masters.

He recovered sufficiently to finish 10th in the main tournament, an incredible feat given the circumstances. Now, though, top 10s have become his source of enduring pain.

Contending is not enough for a Ryder and Presidents Cup player who has won only once on the PGA Tour. That victory, at the low-profile Puerto Rico Open, was back in 2016.

Since then Finau has amassed 30 trophy-less top 10s. He held the halfway lead in the Memorial Tournament earlier this month before shooting 73-78 over the weekend to finish eighth.

Then, as the highest-ranked player to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities, he was again firmly in the mix last weekend. But he missed five putts inside 15 feet in a closing 68 that left him three behind 3M Open winner Michael Thompson.

"You've got to make those putts to win the tournament and I wasn't able to do it," Finau admitted.

But Wall, now an excellent and insightful commentator, has a different outlook. The Englishman believes striving for flawless golf is counter-productive.

"You can get bogged down in trying to be perfect all the time," he said. "I had this vision that to win a golf tournament you had to play properly all the time.

"I remember playing with guys and they would win ugly. Once people accept that winning ugly is absolutely fine, they'll be fine.

"I think Finau thinks he has to be perfect - he doesn't," added Wall, who will be working on BBC Radio 5 live's coverage of 2020's first major, the US PGA Championship, from 6-9 August.

"He just has to hit fairway and green and not care on the greens. Just roll a few in and all of a sudden you win.

"It took me years to work out that you actually don't have to be that good, you've just got to hang around."

Wall enjoyed just two wins during 22 solid years competing on the European Tour. "It's the only job in the world where you lose nearly every week," said the 45-year-old Londoner.

"People say I never won enough, I only won twice so, effectively, I lost 530 odd times."

He recalls a conversation early in his career with six-times major champion Sir Nick Faldo, as they shared a taxi from a tournament. "He said to me 'every week, it doesn't matter how badly you've played, you've got to find a positive'.

"Often the positive would be that I still beat 154 others in a full-field event. That has to be the positive because that is the fact."

Perhaps these are the sort of words Finau most needs to hear, especially as the revamped men's schedule steps up with the first WGC of the year in Memphis this week.

"I'm definitely proud of myself on just being mentally strong and emotionally strong," the tall American said last weekend. His brother Gipper takes over caddie duties in Tennessee and for the US PGA in San Francisco the following week.

Given Finau's consistency and explosive power, recently registering a phenomenal 206mph ball speed, he should be among the favourites in an elite World Golf Championships field this week.

But when his name appears on leaderboards it is unlikely to spark fear among his rivals. They will not melt away as they might when the name of a more seasoned winner is posted.

This means that if and when Finau adds to the collection on his mantlepiece it will be an achievement earned the hard way, providing true testament to a prodigious talent at last harnessing the nerve required to fully capitalise on it.

  • Supporters of teams in other sports insist that their teams with "with style" - shouldn't golf fans be entitled to this as well?

    PS as a fan of a team that was always called ugly I don't mind either way because losing always feels ugly....

  • Over the 4 days he just falls short like so many others, very good golfer who may change this but then so might many others.

  • If you get the US PGA card and work on making cuts with other rewards and sponsorships, that will make you a millionaire in your first season. Rise up the rankings and the sky's the limit. The vast majority of professional tour players never win a tournament and yet become very wealthy, usually very quickly.
    Playing safely, avoiding par+ by the weekend usually works for the $.

  • Finau a very good player, but always on my list of PGA Tour players never to bet on. He is one of those players that is always priced up at 30/1 or shorter and that is too short given how often he wins.

    Other similar players include Fowler, Matsuyama, Day, Fleetwood, Koepka (good in majors, but not normal tour events), Fitzpatrick, Kuchar and Casey.

  • Saw him on Feherty TV profile and seems a really nice guy. He is playing well and if he keeps going close the win will come. Good luck to him!

  • Probably not mentally strong enough. I watched the golfers at the British Masters a couple of years back at Walton Heath. They all hit it a country mile but most of them never win anything. Every dog has his day but more often than not, it doesn't apply to golf as finishing 10th still earns you quite a few bob!

  • "Sometimes par is good enough to win."

    Romeo Posar, Tin Cup

  • Golf's an interesting sport in this regard. When I think of something like tennis, where the usual 3-4 players win all the grand slams and many of the lower tournaments, no one would criticise people like David Ferrer for never winning a grand slam. He was 3rd in the world and routinely made the latter stages of tournaments, and earned $31m in his career. You don't need to always win to be great.

    • Hywel replied: Mmm I'm not sure about that. Semantics perhaps, but I do think you need to win to be "great". You certainly don't need to win big to have a good, successful career depending on your sport (Ferrer, Charles Barkley, Lee Westwood), but I thinking winning would be a requisite in a reasonable definition of "great". Federe, Serena, MJ, Kobe, Tiger...these are the greats, and they're all serial winners.

  • What a strange subject choice for topic of non winners
    eg
    Char;es Howell has 3 wins and won $ 40 million

  • One thing that I was taught early in my golfing life, there is no how column on a scorecard

    • BBCneedslivegolf replied: Biggest Non winner is Nicklaus
      He refused to use his length advantage over almost all field in Opens and as a result came 2nd 7 times He preferred to keep the ball in play off the tee

