Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez won his maiden European Tour event at last year's Dunhill Links

October's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been postponed, with organisers citing the "international nature" of the event and the fact it includes a pro-am element.

The annual event staged at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, was set for its 20th staging this autumn.

A 54-hole cut takes place after 168 pros and 168 amateurs play each venue, with the final round at The Old Course.

France's Victor Perez won last year, pipping England's Matthew Southgate.

Organisers said they did not want to "undermine" the efforts of the Scottish government to quell the spread of Covid-19 or "cause any undue risk to the communities that normally host us".

The 20th Anniversary Championship will now take place from 30 September-3 October next year.