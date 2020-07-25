Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jonathan Caldwell regained his European Tour card after a 10-year gap last November

Jonathan Caldwell posted a one-under-par 70 to finish in a tie for eighth in the British Masters at Close House.

The Clandeboye player carded four birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey to end on 11 under and seven shots behind winner Renato Paratore of Italy.

Caldwell started the event in 136th spot in the Race to Dubai but is set to move up to 108th after his impressive display at Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Fellow Irishman Paul Dunne was joint 38th after a 71 left him three under.

Dunne, who won the event in 2017, lost his tour card last season after a campaign badly affected by a wrist injury which eventually required surgery.

His appearance in the opening event of a six-tournament UK swing is his first competitive outing since last October's Portuguese Masters when his failure to retain his tour card was confirmed.

Caldwell, 36, regained his European Tour card after a 10-year gap last November.

He finished an encouraging 14th at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa in his first event of the campaign in December but only played in four further events before the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Masters, which was hosted by former world number one Lee Westwood, was being played amid strict protocols to combat the threat of Covid-19.