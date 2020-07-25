Last updated on .From the section Golf

Renato Paratore won his first European Tour event at the Nordea Masters in 2017

British Masters final leaderboard -18 R Paratore (Ita); -15 R Hojgaard (Den); -14 J Harding (SA); -13 A Sullivan (Eng), R Rock (Eng), D Whitnell (Eng); -12 O Fisher (Eng) Selected: -3 MA Jimenez (Spa); -2 E Pepperell (Eng); +8 L Westwood (Eng)

Italy's Renato Paratore won the British Masters at Close House to claim his second European Tour victory.

The 23-year-old had a two-under 69 to win on 18 under, three clear of 19-year-old Rasmus Hojgaard (70), with South Africa's Justin Harding third.

English trio Andy Sullivan (67), Robert Rock (69) and Dale Whitnell (71) ended joint fourth on 13 under.

Tournament host Lee Westwood finished on eight over after a 79 that featured a quintuple-bogey eight at the ninth.

The 47-year-old, who also hosted the British Masters in 2017 at the course near Newcastle where he is a member, said after his round that despite the excellent work involved in getting the event on amid the coronavirus event crisis, he felt "out of my comfort zone" all week.

The players, caddies, officials and media have all been in a bio-bubble this week, staying at the on-site hotel.

And it was Paratore who emerged victorious after a sparkling display that saw him play his first 62 holes this week without dropping a shot.

His first bogey of the tournament came at the par-three ninth in Saturday's final round, and he dropped another shot at the 11th.

But birdies at the fourth, seventh, 10th and 17th holes saw him run out a comfortable winner.

He was briefly challenged by Harding and Hojgaard, but bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes respectively all-but ended their challenge.

It was the first of six European Tour events that will be staged in the UK this summer, with next week's being held at the Forest of Arden.