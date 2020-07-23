Last updated on .From the section Golf

Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell maintained his challenge at the British Masters as a four-under-par 67 left him six off the pace after day three.

Caldwell had four birdies in a blemish-free round which left him sharing eighth spot with one round left.

A good finish on Saturday would see him moving up from his current 136th spot in the Race to Dubai.

Caldwell is six behind Italy's Renato Paratore who leads South African Justin Harding by one stroke.

Overnight front-runner Paratore maintained his advantage as he fired a 66, which included a birdie at the last to regain the lead.

Harding also shot a 66 to move to 15 under while Denmark's Rasmus Hoejgaard is on 14 under with England's Dale Whitnell a shot further back.

The big move of the day was made by England's Sam Horsfield whose stunning 61 catapulted him up the leaderboard into a share of fifth - four behind the leader.

Caldwell birdied the opening hole with further gains coming on seven, 10 and the 17th.

The Northern Irishman regained his European Tour card after a 10-year gap last November.

While the purse at Close House is a comparatively modest £1.12m, a good finish would see the Northern Irishman moving up the rankings.

Caldwell finished an encouraging 14th at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa in his first event of the campaign in December but only played in four further events before the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dunne sharing 48th spot after 69

Paul Dunne, who won the event at Close House in 2017, is sharing 48th spot on three under after a 69 on Friday.

After an impressive start to his professional career, Dunne, 27, lost his tour card last season after a campaign badly affected by a wrist injury which eventually required surgery.

His appearance in the opening event of a six-tournament UK swing is his first competitive outing since last October's Portuguese Masters when his failure to retain his tour card was confirmed.

The event, which is being hosted by former world number one Lee Westwood, is being played amid strict protocols to combat the threat of Covid-19.

The first two events back after a four-month hiatus were held in Austria earlier in July but a much stronger field assembled in a bio-bubble for this week's tournament.