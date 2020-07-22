Hall won the Women's British Open in 2018 to claim her first major title

Rose Ladies Series, Bearwood Lakes -1 G Hall (Eng); level M MacLaren (Eng), LM Humphreys* (Eng), E Slater (Eng), I Mehmet (Eng), E Rhodes* (Eng), C Gainer (Eng) Selected others: +1 E Young (Eng); +3 C Hull (Eng); +5 L Davies (Eng) * denotes amateur

England's Georgia Hall recovered from being two over after four holes to win the sixth event in the Rose Ladies Series at Bearwood Lakes by one shot.

Hall, who finished joint second in each of the three previous events, posted four birdies in a one-under-par 71.

Meghan MacLaren, who won the second event at Moor Park, was one of six players to finish level par.

Liz Young, whose idea it was to set up the event, which is sponsored by Justin Rose among others, shot a one-over 73.

Fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull was two under par after three holes at the Berkshire venue, level after six and back under par after a birdie on the par-five 11th. However, successive double bogeys on the 12th and 13th holes ended her challenge as she faded to three over.

Ladies European Tour veteran Dame Laura Davies was also in contention at one under after 11, but the 56-year-old had a triple-bogey seven at the par-four 13th and then double bogeyed the par-five 16th as she ended up five over.

Next week's event is at The Shire, London, before the series finishes with a three-day 54-hole tournament, with the final round being played at Wentworth.

Rose Ladies Series Brokenhurst Manor Winner: Charley Hull Moor Park Winner: Meghan MacLaren The Buckinghamshire Winner: Gemma Dryburgh Royal St George's Winner: Gemma Dryburgh JCB Country Club Winner: Gabriella Cowley Bearwood Lakes Winner: Georgia Hall The Shire 30 July North Hants (Grand Final day one) 5 August The Berkshire (Grand Final day two) 6 August Wentworth (Grand Final day three) 7 August

Rose Ladies Series standings

1. Charley Hull 349.17 points

2. Georgia Hall 322.5

3. Gemma Dryburgh 297.5

4. Liz Young 263.33

5. Gabriella Cowley 263.33

6. Meghan MacLaren 248.33