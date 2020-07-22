Last updated on .From the section Golf

Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell maintained his challenge at the British Masters as a two-under-69 kept him in the top 10 on day two.

Sharing eighth spot after an opening 67, Caldwell bogeyed his first two holes on Thursday but regrouped superbly with four birdies.

His six-under-par total left him four behind Italy's Renato Paratore who was nearing the end of his round.

Caldwell, 36, went into this week 136th in the Race to Dubai standings.

While the purse at Close House is a comparatively modest £1.12m, a good finish would see the Northern Irishman moving up the rankings.

Caldwell regained his European Tour card after a 10-year gap last November.

He finished an encouraging 14th at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa a week later but only played in four further events before the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paratore was 10 under after 15 holes which gave him a two-shot lead over clubhouse leader England's Oliver Fisher and Scotland's David Law, who had played 14 holes.

Sharvin earned his European Tour card after finishing 11th in last year's Challenge Tour rankings

Paul Dunne, who won the event at Close House in 2017, was due to start his second round at 12:40 BST after carding a level-par opening 71.

After an impressive start to his professional career, Dunne, 27, lost his tour card last season after a campaign badly affected by a wrist injury which eventually required surgery.

His appearance in the opening event of a six-tournament UK swing is his first competitive outing since last October's Portuguese Masters when his failure to retain his tour card was confirmed.

Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin remained on his overnight position of two over after two holes with Gavin Moynihan dropping three shots on the day to stand at five over after eight.

The projected cut midway through the day was one under.

The event, which is being hosted by former world number one Lee Westwood, is being played amid strict protocols to combat the threat of Covid-19.

The first two events back after a four-month hiatus were held in Austria earlier in July but a much stronger field assembled in a bio-bubble for this week's tournament.