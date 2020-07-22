Jonathan Caldwell regained his European Tour card after a 10-year gap last November

Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell is two off the clubhouse pace after firing an opening four-under-par 67 at the British Masters at Close House.

Caldwell, who regained a European Tour card for the first time since 2009 last November, ended his round on a high by picking up shots on 17 and 18.

That left him two behind England's Oliver Fisher at the Newcastle venue.

Paul Dunne, who won the event at Close House in 2017, shot a level-par 71 with Cormac Sharvin firing a 73.

After an impressive start to his professional career, Dunne, 27, lost his tour card last season after a campaign badly affected by a wrist injury which eventually required surgery.

His appearance in the opening event of a six-tournament UK swing is his first competitive outing since last October's Portuguese Masters when his failure to retain his tour card was confirmed.

His wrist problem saw him opting out of the European Tour School a month later which took place shortly before he underwent surgery.

Dunne held off Rory McIlroy to win at Close Hall in 2017 while the four-time major winner and now former world number one was a team-mate of Caldwell on the Great Britain & Ireland team at the 2007 Walker Cup at Royal County Down.

Sharvin earned his European Tour card after finishing 11th in last year's Challenge Tour rankings

Sharvin drops four early shots

After regaining his tour card last November, Caldwell finished an encouraging 14th at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa a week later but only played in four further events before the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Caldwell went into this week 136th in the Race to Dubai but while the purse this week is a comparatively modest £1.12m, a good finish would see him moving up the rankings.

Sharvin, 178th in the tour rankings after also been confined to only five starts so far in the interrupted campaign, got off to a dreadful start in Northumberland by dropping two shots at the first and suffered further bogeys at the third and fourth.

The Ardglass man undid some of the damage by picking up shots at the sixth and 10th only to bogey 11 and 12 before recovering somewhat with birdies on 16 and 17.

The event, which is being hosted by former world number one Lee Westwood, is being played amid strict protocols to combat the threat of Covid-19.