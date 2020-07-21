Last updated on .From the section Golf

The Women's British Open is being rebranded as the AIG Women's Open as part of a new sponsorship deal.

The new name comes after AIG extended its relationship with the major championship - one of five in women's golf - by two years to 2025.

"We are fortunate to have such a committed partner in supporting women's golf," said R&A chief Martin Slumbers.

The Women's Open was first played in 1976 and this year's event is being held at Royal Troon from 20-23 August.

"We are determined to accelerate the progress we have made in women's golf and inspire more girls and women to take up golf," added Slumbers.

AIG became the title sponsor of the tournament in 2019 and the organisation's president and global chief operating officer Peter Zaffino said: "In the face of challenging global circumstances, we are pleased that our increased support will enable these professionals to compete and break down barriers that will provide a lasting example for future generations."