High level professional golf will return to Northern Ireland in September when the European Challenge Tour's NI Open is played at Galgorm Resort & Spa.

The staging of the 3-6 September event will be made possible by R&A financial support to the European Tour.

The Ballymena venue was scheduled to host its second World Invitational men's and women's event in August.

Covid-19 led to the event's call-off but now the NI Open, which was played up until 2018, returns to Galgorm.

The tournament, which will be the biggest sporting event held in Northern Ireland since the coronavirus outbreak, is being added to the second-tier tour's Road to Mallorca schedule and will have a prize fund of just over £180,000.

The NI Open will be the first of back-to-back events on the island of Ireland, with the Irish Challenge following on 10-13 September at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Safety and medical protocols to be in place

The event will be subject to safety and medical protocols set out in the Challenge Tour's comprehensive Health Strategy and will proceed subject to the Government and health guidelines that are in place at that time.

Organisers to have spectators at the event although that will depend on the government regulations at that stage.

"We're delighted that the opportunity has come about," said Galgorm's managing director Gary Henry.

"We think it sends a really strong message. We see golf has started in the US but in Europe it's just starting to take place again.

"The event will be the first high-level professional golf tournament in Ireland (since the pandemic) so it will send a strong message that golf has started at a high level and also a great message for Northern Ireland that it's safe for the players to come and play here."

Henry added that the European Tour has developed a "strict set of protocols" which has enabled competitive action to start again with the Austrian Open having taken place last week.

"Getting people from country to country is not straight forward and that's something that the European Tour has been working on with the various governments. That has all now been put in place.

"From a Galgorm perspective, everything is in place to receive the players within the area and the different hotels and accommodation providers."

R&A backing 'crucial'

The tournament is being supported by the R&A Covid-19 Support Fund, a £7million package to help golf deal with the impact of the global pandemic.

European Challenge Tour chief Jamie Hodges praised the R&A's role in making the event happen.

"The R&A is dedicated to supporting golf and its additional support this year has been crucial in helping us to stage this event," said Challenge Tour boss.

The World Invitational event, which saw local woman Stephanie Meadow clinch a popular win in the women's tournament last year, will return in 2021 with an announcement on the date expected in the autumn.