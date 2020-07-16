Test your knowledge - Irish golfers at The Open

Last updated on .From the section Golf

The Open Championship successes of Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke contributed to the climate which saw golf's oldest major returning to Northern Ireland last year

Irish golfers have plenty of history at The Open.

Over the years, players from both sides of the border have produced memorable moments in the annual race for the coveted Claret Jug.

But with this year's Open, which was scheduled to start on Thursday, having been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are looking back on the history of Irishmen at golf's oldest major championship.

How good is your knowledge? It's time to put it to the test with our 10-question quiz!