Collin Morikawa collected his second victory in his 24th start on the PGA Tour

US PGA Tour Workday Charity Open - Muirhead Village final leaderboard -19 Morikawa (USA), Thomas (USA); -15 Hovland (Nor); -14 Seiffert (USA); -12 Woodland (USA), Poulter (Eng) Selected: -7 Fitzpatrick (Eng); -5 McDowell (NI); -4 Wallace (Eng)

Collin Morikawa beat fellow American Justin Thomas in a tense play-off to win the Workday Charity Open in Ohio.

Morikawa, who led for the first two rounds, came from three strokes down with three holes remaining to force the play-off at the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village.

He won on the third play-off hole after third-round leader Thomas' tee shot landed behind a tree.

Morikawa, 23, finished on 19 under par for his second US PGA Tour win.

"Justin wasn't going to give it to me. He was fighting through the entire day," said Morikawa. "I'm excited right now, I'm so happy."

Ian Poulter was the top British golfer, coming joint fifth on 12 under.

The Ohio event was added to the PGA Tour calendar after the John Deere Classic was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.