Last updated on .From the section Golf

McDowell made his first cut since the PGA Tour returned

Graeme McDowell moved to five under par after shooting a third round 70 at the Workday Charity Open.

The Northern Irishman, one of Saturday's early starters, made four early birdies to climb the leaderboard before slowing on the back nine.

At the end of the round McDowell was tied for 27th, with leader Collin Morikawa sitting at 14 under after his opening two rounds.

McDowell is back in action after a self-imposed two-week lay-off.

The Northern Irishman opted to withdraw from the Travelers Championship and sat out last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for Covid-19.

Prior to that he missed the cut at both the Charles Schwab Colonial Event and the RBC Heritage as the PGA Tour returned to action in June.

McDowell began the day tied for 29th place having struggled to find consistency on his way to a second-round 73.

However having done enough to make his first cut since the resumption of the PGA Tour, the 2010 US Open champion impressed on Saturday with four birdies on the front nine.

A bogey at the fourth saw McDowell reach the turn in 33 but still seven shots behind overnight leader Morikawa.

The back nine proved tougher for the 40-year-old, whose bogey at the 12th brought him back to two under for the round.