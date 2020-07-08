Last updated on .From the section Golf

A putt from Suzann Pettersen on the 18th green of the final match on the course sealed victory for Europe in 2019

Solheim Cup organisers have reiterated their event will be played in September 2021 despite the men's Ryder Cup being rescheduled for the same month.

The 2020 Ryder Cup, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place from 24-26 September 2021, three weeks after the women's Solheim Cup.

Both of next year's biennial events will see the United States host Europe.

"2021 is shaping up to be an incredible year for golf," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan told BBC Sport.

"We are excited for this double-header, to celebrate all the great golfers, male and female, who play for the USA and Europe."

Whan has stuck to his word after initially saying in April that "nothing drowns out a Solheim Cup", adding "we wouldn't change our Solheim Cup if the Ryder Cup changed theirs".

Alexandra Arma, Ladies European Tour chief, added: "Together with the LPGA, we are moving forward with plans for the Solheim Cup on 4-6 September.

"This year, we have all faced challenges we need to adjust to, and as part of the changing landscape of global sports events we will be assessing the long term impact of these changes on future Solheim Cup dates."

Europe are the reigning Solheim Cup champions after winning the last event, in 2019, at Gleneagles, Scotland.

Next year's return match takes place at Inverness Club in Ohio, before the Ryder Cup is held at Whistling Straits, in fellow Midwest state Wisconsin, with Europe also the defending champions.