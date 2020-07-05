Last updated on .From the section Golf

DeChambeau collected the rocket Mortgage Classic trophy in what was his sixth PGA Tour win

Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard -23: B DeChambeau (US); -20: M Wolff (US); -18: K Kisner (US); -16: D Willett (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), A Hadwin (Can), R Armour (US). Selected others: -14: T Lewis (Eng), M Wallace (Eng); -9: L Donald (Eng) Leaderboard (external) external-link

Bryson DeChambeau says he has shown there is "another way" to play golf after sealing a first PGA Tour win since bulking out his physique.

The American produced a seven-under-par final-round 65 to beat compatriot Matthew Wolf by three shots at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

DeChambeau, who has purposely gained 45lbs in weight in nine months, averaged 350 yards off the tee.

"It's a little emotional for me," said DeChambeau, 26.

"Because I did do something a little different, I changed my body, I changed my mindset in the game, and was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf.

"I've shown people that there's another way to do it."

DeChambeau now has seven consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.

He added 20lbs of his overall weight gain during the sport's coronavirus shutdown and he now tops the Tour's average drive figures for the 2020 season at 323 yards.

American Kevin Kisner, who finished third on 18 under - two shots behind Wolff and five off DeChambeau - said the winner has "changed the entire way the game is played."

DeChambeau overhauled a three-shot overnight lead held by Wolff thanks to eight birdies in his final round.

He quickly led thanks to four birdies in seven holes but after Wolff rallied to cut the lead to one, DeChambeau fired three birdies on the closing three holes to seal the sixth PGA Tour win over his career.

Elsewhere in the field English duo Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton finished seven shots off the lead in a four-way tie for fourth with Canada's Adam Hadwin and American Ryan Armour on 16 under.

England's Tom Lewis and Matt Wallace were tied for 12th on 14 under.