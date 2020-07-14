Throughout July, BBC Scotland's Sporting Nation series is reflecting on some of the greatest feats and personalities from Scottish sporting history. Here we look at golfer Sandy Lyle, who won two major titles in the 1980s and was considered one of the best players in the world.

Most people recall Sandy Lyle's Masters triumph for his brilliant second shot from a fairway bunker to set up the winning birdie on the final hole.

But concentrating solely on that sensational strike risks overlooking the sheer tenacity of the Scot's overall performance. Indeed, I would rate it as one of the most courageous major victories I have ever seen.

At the time Lyle was arguably the best golfer on the planet. No one struck a ball quite as sweetly and with such clean force.

"If you had to choose one, it would be big Sandy," said 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie in a recent discussion on the best ball strikers he has encountered. "The talent that he had was amazing."

But on that glorious Augusta Sunday in 1988, during a dramatically tortuous closing nine holes, Lyle came perilously close to letting this massively prestigious tournament slip through his fingers.

"It's something you can't really explain unless you've experienced it," he recalled. "The tension of that whole week, trying to keep motivated and keep everything going forward and win the tournament."

A rollercoaster back nine at Augusta

Lyle arrived at the 52nd Masters having won the previous week at Greensboro and trying to shatter a glass ceiling to become the first British golfer to win at Augusta.

A solid first round 71 left him in a share of third and a 67 provided a two-stroke advantage at halfway.

Saturday brought a level par 72, the same score achieved by closest rival Mark Calcavecchia, who remained two behind alongside a charging Ben Crenshaw. He accompanied Lyle for the final round.

Thanks to an outrageous chip in at the fourth, Lyle built a three-stroke lead, which was preserved until the 11th. On that difficult par-4, he dropped a shot and worse was to follow.

A double-bogey on 12 and suddenly the lead he had worked so hard all week to construct had disappeared into thin air.

Sandy Lyle celebrates on the 18th green after his winning putt to clinch the 1988 Masters

Such setbacks can take a heavy toll, especially in the cauldron of the back nine at Augusta. Overnight leaders often struggle to recover from surrendering seemingly secure advantages. Think Rory McIlroy in 2011 or Jordan Spieth in 2016.

It frequently becomes a depressing, ignominious retreat. Lyle looked headed in that direction, seemingly running on empty.

On five-under-par alongside clubhouse leader Craig Stadler, and with Calcavecchia and Crenshaw in pursuit roared on by the home crowd, Lyle failed to make birdies on 13 and 14.

An exquisite chip on 15 almost brought a potentially tournament-clinching eagle, but that moment of brilliance was followed by a tentative, tepid birdie attempt that never threatened to drop. Par was a miserable return from a hole that promised so much.

The Masters was ebbing away. A brand new Saltire now seemed destined to remain in its wrapper; the more familiar Stars and Stripes much more likely to be unfurled.

Up ahead, Calcavecchia bravely parred the short 16th and remained a shot clear at 6-under. Lyle's supply of golfing magic seemed to have run dry.

But the Scot proved himself a competitor of rare tenacity. He fired his seven-iron tee shot to 15 feet on the last par three, leaving a delicate downhiller for birdie. His putt was was unerring, bang in the middle. It disappeared.

'One of the most incredible shots I've ever seen'

Lyle was back in a share of the lead, and on the final tee he needed to find one more birdie for glory.

He tugged his drive left at the 18th, the ball hurtling towards the fairway bunker, coming to rest on the upslope of the hazard, just beneath the lip. Lyle was forced to stew over the second shot for an inordinate period with Crenshaw playing first from a knot of spectators.

Lyle's first major success came at the 1985 Open Championship

This was the kind of delay that did for Colin Montgomerie on the final hole at the 2006 US Open. All sorts of demons can surface at such moments, but not for Lyle.

Unless you have been to Augusta you have no way of knowing how severely uphill that shot is. Only the very top of the flag could be seen peeping over the yawning chasm of the bunker guarding the front left of the green.

He was 145 yards out, eight-iron distance, but Lyle felt he needed one more club. Never has a fairway bunker shot been struck so cleanly, so accurately and so profitably.

His ball bounced just beyond the hole, ran to the top of the ridge, almost came to rest and then fell with the force of gravity backwards, finishing just seven feet from the cup.

"That was one of the most incredible shots that I've ever seen," Crenshaw said. "He took a seven-iron and took a very aggressive swing, and the ball was contacted just perfectly."

Runner up Calcavecchia later said: "Every time I play the hole, I look over there and shake my head."

Lyle and caddie Dave Musgrove thought the crucial final putt might borrow to the left, but they also noted grain which might push it to the right.

A mere 20 seconds from lying down his ball and removing his marker, Lyle stroked home a winning putt that never deviated from the centre of the cup.

Now it was time for his famous jig of delight. It looked a little half-hearted - that was all he could muster.

"I had no legs left, nothing left in the tank at the end of that 72nd hole," he said. "The dance was just happiness, emotions. I really could have just melted into a blob right there on the green and been quite happy for the next few hours."

Those hours have become decades. To this day Lyle continues to be asked about the greatest win of his career, a truly dramatic victory commensurate with huge talent and immense sporting bravery.