Gemma Dryburgh had father Jim (left) on her bag

Rose Ladies Series - The Buckinghamshire final leaderboard -3 Dryburgh (Sco) -2 Hall (Eng), Gainer (Eng) -1 Humphreys (Eng), Boulden (Wal), Hull (Eng), Dimmock (Eng)

World 221 Gemma Dryburgh put together a stellar back nine to snatch the third Rose Ladies Series event from 2018 British Open champion Georgia Hall.

Dryburgh posted birdies at 10, 13, 14 and 16 en route to a back-nine 32 and three-under 69 at The Buckinghamshire.

Hall had left the door open for the 27-year-old Scot by bogeying the last when two clear.

"It is definitely the best win of my pro career," said Dryburgh, whose father Jim caddied for her.

"Just look at the field - it was almost like a LPGA Tour event, with Georgia, Charley [Hull] and Bronte [Law] and, of course, Dame Laura [Davies]. I didn't have the best front nine, but I slam-dunked my bunker shot on the 10th for a birdie and that got me going.

"The coronavirus rules say your caddie must be from the same household, and it was so great to have Dad here. We have a good record together, as he was with me at the Q-Schools when I got my Tour cards, so my normal caddie should look out!"

The Rose Ladies Series, sponsored by former world number one Justin Rose and his wife Kate, has been set up to fill the gap in the elite women's golf calendar. The Ladies European Tour will not resume until August after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose Ladies Series Brokenhurst Manor Winner: Charley Hull Moor Park Winner: Meghan MacLaren The Buckinghamshire Winner: Gemma Dryburgh Royal St George's 9 July JCB Country Club 16 July Bearwood Lakes 23 July The Shire 30 July North Hants (Grand Final day one) 5 August The Berkshire (Grand Final day two) 6 August Wentworth (Grand Final day three) 7 August

The series, which continues at Royal St George's next week, culminates in a Grand Final beginning on 5 August.

However Dryburgh, now second in the series standings behind Charley Hull, will miss out on the finale as she heads over to the United States in time to quarantine in preparation for the resumption of the LPGA tour.

Rose Ladies Series standings

1. Charley Hull 201.67 points

2. Gemma Dryburgh 197.5

3. Elizabeth Young 178.33

4. Meghan MacLaren 140.83

5. Sian Evans 135