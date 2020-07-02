Last updated on .From the section Golf

Paul Lawrie has acted to prevent players having no Tour golf until March

Former Open Champion Paul Lawrie hopes his new Tartan Pro Tour can be a "lifeline" for professional golfers who may be considering leaving the sport.

Lawrie, 51, has announced the creation of a six-event Scottish tour, which will run through August and September.

The European and Challenge Tours will resume soon, but the third-tier EuroPro Tour has cancelled its season, leaving players facing an uncertain future.

Lawrie is hoping his Tartan Pro Tour can help come to their rescue.

"My son Craig has a EuroPro exemption but guys like him have nowhere to play until March," he said.

"That is a long time for a golfer. A lot of them might just go 'I'll need to get a job'. So this is a lifeline for an absolute pile of them, male and female. There is very little for the girls at the moment."

Carnoustie and Royal Dornoch are among the venues for the events, which will be played over 36 holes, with a maximum field of 72 male and female professional players.

Lawrie may have won a major, and been part of a victorious European Ryder Cup team, but admits getting this new tour up and running ranks alongside his other golfing achievements.

He added: "It is important that it is successful and that people support it, and we keep the sponsors rolling in and we keep the venues high standard."