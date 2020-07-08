Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed for a year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The event between the United States and Europe was due to be held at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin on 25-27 September.

But it has now been rescheduled for 24-26 September 2021.

Professional men's golf in the US has resumed behind closed doors but players say the biennial event should not go ahead without fans.

"Unlike other major sporting events that are played in existing stadiums, we had to make a decision now about building facilities to host the 2020 Ryder Cup," said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.

"It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible. Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call.

"As disappointing as this is, our mandate to do all we can to safeguard public health is what matters most.

"The spectators who support both the US and European sides are what make The Ryder Cup such a unique and compelling event and playing without them was not a realistic option."

Former captain Clarke backs decision to postpone Ryder Cup

Europe skipper Padraig Harrington said rescheduling the tournament was the correct decision.

Irish three-time major winner Harrington, 48, said: "When you think of the Ryder Cup you think of the distinctive atmosphere generated by the spectators, such as around the first tee at Le Golf National two years ago.

"If that cannot be responsibly recreated at Whistling Straits in September, then it is correct that we all wait until it can be."

The 42nd edition of the competition was last played in 2018 when Europe regained the trophy with a 17½-10½ points win over USA.

Since the transition of the Great Britain and Ireland team to Team Europe in 1979, USA have won the tournament eight times and Europe 11 times. The contest in 1989 was tied.

Meanwhile, there has been a knock-on effect from the rescheduling with next September's Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow also now postponed for a year.

The Wells Fargo Championship will be played at its traditional venue at Quail Hollow in 2021 and at TPC Potomac in 2022, during Presidents Cup year.

