Travelers Championship final leaderboard -19 D Johnson (US); -18 K Streelman (US); -17 M Hughes (Can), W Hughes (US); -16 K Na (US) Selected others: -15 B DeChambeau (US); -13 R McIlroy (NI), Z Johnson (US); -11 P Mickelson (US), P Reed (US); -10: P Casey (Eng); -4: S Lowry (Ire); -2: I Poulter (Eng)

World number one Rory McIlroy battled to finish equal 11th as Dustin Johnson carded a three-under 67 to win the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

McIlroy, who had slipped down the leaderboard on Saturday to start eight shots off the lead, had another up and down round, with some sensational golf mixed with costly lapses.

The Northern Irishman ended six shots behind American winner Johnson.

"There were some dumb mistakes which I do not usually make," said McIlroy.

"My decision-making was terrible over the last few days. Just some stupid shots and taking too much on at times.

"I needed to be a lot more thoughtful on the course."

Johnson's final score of 19-under par saw him finish one shot ahead of fellow American Kevin Streelman for his first win since March last year.

McIlroy began his day brilliantly by making a 23-foot birdie putt on the first but bogeyed two of his next three holes, before repairing that damage with birdies at the sixth, seventh and 10th.

The 31-year-old then holed a 35-foot putt for an eagle three at the 13th, chipped in from the bunker to birdie the short 16th, but stumbled again with a double-bogey six at the 17th when his second shot found the water.

His final round 67 left him in a group of nine players six shots behind Johnson on 13-under, including midway leader Phil Mickelson, who followed opening rounds of 64 and 63 with two rounds of 71.