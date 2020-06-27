Johnson moved to number three in the world with his win

Travelers Championship final leaderboard (US unless stated) -19: D Johnson; -18: K Streelman; -17: W Gordon, M Hughes (Can) Selected others: -11: R McIlroy (NI); -10: P Casey (Eng); -4: S Lowry (Ire); -2: I Poulter (Eng)

American Dustin Johnson overcame blunders on the back nine to win his first PGA Tour event in 16 months at the Travelers Championship.

The 36-year-old dropped shots on the 13th and 16th holes in Cromwell, Connecticut but a three-under-par round took him to 19 under overall.

He held off the challenge of compatriot Kevin Streelman by a stroke.

Johnson said he was proud to have won a PGA Tour event in each of his 13 consecutive seasons on Tour.

The world number three is only the third player in Tour history to win a title in each of his first 13 seasons, joining Jack Nicklaus (17) and Tiger Woods (14).

"I'm definitely proud of myself for continuing the streak - it was a long time between wins though. Hopefully it won't be that long for the next one," said Johnson after his 21st PGA Tour win in all.

Johnson narrowly avoided disaster on 15, when he was forced to remove his shoes and stand in a pond to hit his ball, which had landed on the damp turf next to the water. He made par, only to bogey on the next hole, after rain forced a brief delay.

"Even though there's no fans here, you can still feel the pressure," added Johnson after the behind-closed-doors event. "The rain delay didn't help very much because then I actually had time to think about everything."

American Will Gordon and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for third on 17 under.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finished tied for 11th after a three-under-par 67 on the last day got him to 13 under.