Brendon Todd has only dropped one shot in his three rounds

Travelers Championship third-round leaderboard -18 B Todd (US), -16 D Johnson (US), -15 K Streelman, -14 M Hughes (Can) Selected others:-13 B DeChambeau (US); -12 P Mickelson (US); -10 R McIlroy (NI); -8 P Casey (Eng); -6 S Garcia (Sp); -3 L Donald (Eng); -1 S Lowry (Ire), I Poulter (Eng)

Brendon Todd shot a career-best nine-under-par 61 to open up a two-shot lead after the third round of the PGA Tour Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The 34-year-old, chasing his third win of the 2019-20 season, posted nine birdies in a bogey-free round.

He leads former world number one Dustin Johnson, who also shot 61 for the lowest round of his career.

World number one Rory McIlroy is on 10 under, eight shots behind Todd, after two bogeys in his final four holes.

McIlroy had a frustrating day, dropping shots at the 15th and 18th to finish with a one-under-par 69.

Halfway leader Phil Mickelson also had a difficult day with a 71 that left him on 12 under, six off the lead.

Todd had started the day four strokes behind Mickelson after opening rounds of 66 and 65, but moved up the leaderboard with a flurry of five birdies over the front nine.

Four more birdies over the back nine left him at 18 under after three rounds,

"I'm just riding the confidence I had last autumn when I was playing well," said Todd, who won back-to-back tournaments last November.