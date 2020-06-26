Last updated on .From the section Golf

Golf courses have been allowed to reopen with social distancing measures

Scottish Golf has given clubs rebates of £575,000 to help ease cashflow issues during lockdown.

An emergency fund of £40,000 has also been introduced to help those hit hardest by the absence of green fees and clubhouse takings.

Clubs were allowed to open again on 29 May, having been closed since March.

Speaking at a virtual AGM, Scottish golf chair Eleanor Cannon said digital technology will help with the challenges the pandemic has caused.

Addressing more than 100 delegates from around the country, Cannon also said the decline in memberships had slowed significantly, with 500 fewer in 2019 as compared to 5,500 in 2017/18.

"We are getting very positive feedback from clubs dealing with membership applications on a scale they've not seen for years," she said.

"We have heard of clubs that have had over 80 new membership applications in the past few weeks and that's a very welcome trend we hope continues throughout the year."

Glencorse golf club on the outskirts of Penicuik is one club to have benefited, with management secretary Dougie Audsley saying the response from locals has been phenomenal.

"We have been inundated and have over 70 new members since the the course re-opened," he said. "In addition, our competitions have been at times over subscribed."