PGA Tour says 11 people returned negative coronavirus tests at RBC Heritage

Nick Watney is the first golfer to test positive on the PGA Tour following its return

The PGA Tour says 11 people who were tested for coronavirus after being in "close contact" with Nick Watney have returned negative results.

American Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage after testing positive before round two.

Round three is underway behind-closed-doors in South Carolina, with Webb Simpson overnight leader on 12 under.

It is the second PGA Tour tournament since golf restarted after a three-month break caused by the pandemic.

California-born Watney is the first golfer to test positive following the sport's return.

"With Friday's confirmed Covid-19 case of a competitor in the RBC Heritage field, the PGA Tour implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick Watney," the PGA Tour said in a statement on Saturday.

"As a result, 11 tests were conducted on Friday with all 11 tests being negative."