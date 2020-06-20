Remembering Graeme McDowell's US Open victory - 10 years on

McDowell celebrates securing his US Open victory

Ten years ago today, Graeme McDowell etched his name into golfing history by winning the US Open at Pebble Beach.

McDowell held his nerve down the stretch to edge out Frenchman Gregory Havret and become the first European since Tony Jacklin in 1970 to triumph at the year's second major.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the Portrush golfer's greatest day, two BBC Sport NI reporters reflect on his achievement.

Nigel Ringland cut short his holiday in California to report from the course while Gavin Andrews accompanied McDowell on his return to Northern Ireland for the subsequent homecoming celebrations.

Nigel Ringland recalls the drama of reporting from Pebble Beach

In 2010, as a freelance journalist, I decided to turn my holiday to California into a work trip to take in the golf at the iconic Pebble Beach links, just south of San Francisco.

The plan was to work, enjoy watching the world's top golf golfers and then head to Las Vegas.

Meeting William Shatner aka Captain Kirk at Caesar's Palace would be the highlight of most trips, but not this time.

Having reported from previous Open Championships, it was a familiar routine. Luckily, it was a particularly good week for Northern Irish golf stories.

Ballyclare's Gareth Maybin, playing in his first major, had got engaged on the Tuesday along the historic 17-mile drive, while a 21-year-old Rory McIlroy, a month removed from his first PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow, was attracting a lot of attention.

McDowell was in good form as well, fresh off his victory at the Welsh Open a fortnight prior.

McDowell's father Kenny was at Pebble Beach to see his son's success

While McIlroy struggled to an opening four-over-par 75, McDowell signed for a solid level-par 70 in tough conditions that saw Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, then the top two in the world rankings, fail to record a birdie.

On Friday, there was good news for debutant Maybin, who made the cut on seven-over-par, but things got even better for McDowell, who produced some wonderful golf to take the tournament by the scruff of the neck.

After a birdie on the 14th, his fifth, he picked up further shots at the 16th and 18th. Two more were to follow on the fourth and sixth and while he bogeyed the last, a three-under 68 propelled him to a two-shot lead at the halfway mark.

After the round, as I waited for the media shuttle bus, I was joined by Graeme, his caddie and his agent.

"I'm taking no expectations into the weekend," he told me.

"There are plenty of good players who will be hot on my heels all weekend. This is why you practice, you're on one of the greatest golf courses on the planet and to be in or around the lead in major championship, that's why I work hard."

McDowell makes strong start to day three

While McIlroy missed the cut, McDowell headed a chasing pack comprised of two-time US Open champion Ernie Els, Dustin Johnson, Ryo Ishikawa and Mickelson.

Except for those at the mercy of Sunday newspaper deadlines, Saturday is effectively a day off, and a chance to get out and enjoy the golf.

McDowell, paired with Johnson in the final group, started the third round well with three birdies and a bogey on his front nine.

Following his son every step of the way throughout the week was his father, Kenny McDowell, wearing a cowboy hat and seemingly enjoying every minute.

McDowell's fellow countrymen, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy, are also major winners

But the back nine on Saturday proved a grind for McDowell junior. After a number of excellent par saves, his luck finally ran out on the perilous 16th and 17th, where he dropped shots and allowed the impressive Johnson to seize control.

A level-par 71 wasn't disastrous, but the American produced an outstanding 66 to move to six-under-par and lead McDowell by three. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, moved into third after matching Johnson's 66.

Here comes the 'Irishman in a cardigan'

On Sunday, the pressure started to build.

According to one American commentator McDowell was "a short-hitting Irishman in a painter's cap and wearing a cardigan."

But this Irishman was not to be underestimated as he stood firm while Pebble Beach brought the world's greatest golfers to their knees.

First to implode was Johnson, who made a triple bogey at the second and a double at the third to surrender his lead in catastrophic fashion. By the time the final pairing stood on the fourth tee, McDowell was back in the lead.

A brilliant two at the short fifth hole was his only birdie of the day, but while he was briefly joined in the lead for one hole by Els, the challenges of the big South African, Woods and Mickelson faded, leaving only Havret to deny McDowell the win.

A bogey at the 17th dropped McDowell back to level par, but up ahead Havret's birdie putt at the last slipped by.

Needing a par-5 to win his first major on Father's Day, McDowell held his nerve to do just that. Kenny was the first to hug him on the green.

He became the first European winner of the US Open for 40 years since Tony Jacklin and the second Northern Irishman major champion, following in the footsteps of 1947 Open Fred Daly.

"To win here, to join the names, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Tom Kite, Tiger Woods, me...wow," said McDowell.

"I'm not quite sure if I belong in that list, but, hey, I'm there now. It's a pretty amazing feeling."

One of the few people who didn't know McDowell had won was my dad. He had spent the night on a flight from London to Las Vegas.

I flew up there to meet him and to give him the news. We had a great holiday together so much - so that we decided to do it again the following year.

I mean, we couldn't get another big Northern Irish golf story at Congressional in Washington in 2011, could we?

Gavin Andrews reflects on the triumphant homecoming that followed:

McDowell's win was celebrated hugely in his native Portrush

As the drama unfolded on the West coast of the States, it turned into quite a night on the North Coast back at home.

My cameraman Gary McCutcheon and I decided to take a punt and travel up to McDowell's home club Rathmore on the Sunday night…just in case!

They very kindly agreed to let us film on the off chance that something special would unfold - we settled in for what would be a long evening.

The hardy regulars and a few optimists huddled around the television to cheer on their boy. By about 22:00 BST, with G-Mac digging in on the back nine, word had spread and the place was filling with every shot.

By the time McDowell marched up the iconic 18th at Pebble, Rathmore was rocking. The lad they'd watched practice day and night on the putting green at the door of their clubhouse tapped in to make history and ignite a party that would last for days.

We kept the camera rolling and everyone wanted to talk - out came the stories from the good old days but for even the most loyal G-Mac supporters this achievement was beyond their wildest dreams.

A whirlwind of celebrations

There was no point in going home - Graeme's uncle and brother were greenskeepers at neighbouring Royal Portrush - we met them as the sun came up and had a quick chat before they started their day's work.

Not much had changed for them that morning - they were just really looking forward to getting him home.

Across the Atlantic, McDowell was embarking on a whirlwind few days - he appeared on a host of US talk shows - trophy in hand, a man in demand.

He was whisked from one interview and photoshoot to the next - everyone wanted a piece of the US Open champion.

This was a whole new level of attention for McDowell but soon the focus would shift to home. A homecoming event had been hastily organised for the Wednesday evening - back at Rathmore, where it all began.

McDowell would fly to London early that morning, fulfil some more sponsorship commitments and then get back to Northern Ireland - he'd agreed to let us tag along and film his return.

A weary McDowell, father Kenny and his management team arrived back in London ahead of what would be a hectic day. The US Open trophy was safely padlocked in its travel case and was gently wheeled though arrivals… but in all the excitement no-one could remember the combination for the lock!

After some head scratching in the airport carpark, it was decided that bolt cutters were the quickest solution.

Operation Homecoming - with a trophy to display - was back on.

Back to where the dream began

After a quick trip to his sponsor's headquarters, another raft of interviews, speeches and presentations, it was off to another airport to fly back to Northern Ireland.

On the short hop to Eglinton there was time for McDowell to reflect - we showed him a DVD of the final few shots - he hadn't even had the chance to see his winning putt from Pebble Beach at this point.

McDowell was cheered on by a home crowd at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush

He watched intently and chuckled as he saw the celebrations for the first time.

Talk turned to the earlier major champion and Portrush man, Fred Daly, and the scale of his own achievement was starting to sink in: "I'm coming back to the golf club where I dreamed of being a major champion."

Soon we touched down at home. On a tight schedule and running behind time, it was the final leg of the journey began - the drive along the coast to Portrush.

As an established tour and Ryder Cup player, he was used to big crowds, but nothing like this.

Team McDowell pulled into the car park at Rathmore Golf Club at around 18:00 BST - satellite vans, TV crews, photographers, fans, friends and family were there.

'You're some kid'

A blur of congratulations, hugs and high fives followed. An exhausted major champion started to unwind with the people who had been there from the start of his career.

Northern Ireland was back on the golfing map. And it was the start of an incredible run. Majors would follow for Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke and the Irish Open would return to the North Coast.

McDowell was in the field last summer when the Open Championship returned to Royal Portrush after a 68-year wait, just a stone's throw from Rathmore.

In many ways, G-Mac had got the ball rolling. As his dad said to him as they embraced on the 18th green at Pebble Beach a decade ago: "You're some kid!"