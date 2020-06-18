Charley Hull wins first Rose Ladies Series event at Brockenhurst Manor Golf Club

Katie Rose, wife of Justin, handed Charley Hull with the winner's trophy at Brockenhurst Manor

Rose Ladies Series, Brockenhurst Manor Golf Club Level: C Hull*, E Young; +1 G Cowley; +2 H Burke Selected:+3 A Hewson; +5 G Dryburgh, M MacLaren; +7 L Davies

Charley Hull holed a 15-foot birdie putt to beat event organiser Liz Young in a play-off and win the inaugural Rose Ladies Series tournament.

England's number one led by two shots with two to play but a double-bogey six on the par-four 17th dropped her back to level par alongside Young.

Hull was unable to birdie the last at Brockenhurst Manor but did so in the play-off to win the £5,000 top prize.

The event is the first of eight in the series sponsored by Justin Rose.

Young, who was in the first group to tee-off at the Hampshire course on Thursday, was three over after 12 holes but eagled the par-four 13th when her six-iron shot from the fairway went in.

She also birdied the 15th to set a clubhouse lead that English compatriot Hull looked set to better until she faltered on the penultimate hole.

The idea for the event came from Ladies European Tour player Young, who said she wanted to organise an event "to get the girls playing again" while the LET is unable to get going because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each player was asked to contribute £125 to create a prize fund but reigning Olympic champion Rose, who is playing the Heritage event on the PGA Tour in the US this weekend, is reported to have put in £35,000, which was matched by retailer American Golf as momentum for the project gathered.

The second tournament is at Moor Park on 25 June before moving to Buckinghamshire Golf Club on 2 July, Royal St George's on 9 July, JCB Golf and Country Club on 16 July, Bearwood Lakes on 23 July and The Shire London on 30 July.

The two-day Rose Ladies Series Grand Final is set to be held at two venues on 6-7 August. The Berkshire will host the opening round with the second being played at Wentworth's West Course, which is the home of the European Tour's flagship event the PGA Championship.