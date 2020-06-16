LPGA Tour will resume in July after coronavirus pandemic

Inbee Park won the final LPGA event in Australia before the pandemic began

The LPGA Tour will resume in July after being temporarily stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 season will restart in Ohio on 31 July, with the three-day Drive On Championship at Inverness Club, Toledo.

That will be followed by the Marathon LPGA Classic from 6 August, with spectators allowed on site at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania.

South Korea's Inbee Park won the Australian Open in February, which was the final LPGA event before lockdown.

A number of LPGA events have been rescheduled, with the US Women's Open set to take place in December.