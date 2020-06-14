Daniel Berger wins PGA Tour's return event in Texas as Justin Rose narrowly misses out

Daniel Berger (left) fist-bumps Collin Morikawa after their play-off at Colonial Country Club

Collin Morikawa missed a three-foot putt to hand Daniel Berger victory in the PGA Tour's first event in three months at Colonial Country Club, Texas.

An eerie silence followed Morikawa's miss as professional golf returned behind closed doors because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The atmosphere during the week was decscribed as "subdued" by Justin Rose and "strange" by Rory McIlroy.

England's Rose finished on 14 under par, one shot outside the play-off.

More to follow.