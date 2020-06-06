PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament in Ohio to allow fans to attend

American player Patrick Cantlay won the 2019 Memorial and was presented with the trophy by Jack Nicklaus

Charles Schwab Challenge - return of the PGA Tour Dates: 11-14 June Venue: Fort Worth, Texas

Fans will be allowed to attend a PGA Tour event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic at next month's Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, with the first five events played behind closed doors.

The Memorial, founded by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, takes place from 16-19 July at Muirfield Village.

The event said the move was confirmed after it was given "state approval".

It added: "More details coming soon regarding protocols designed to promote the health and safety of all who will be on site at this year's tournament."

The PGA Tour has been suspended since 12 March when all professional golf was stopped because of the pandemic.

No Woods at PGA restart

The world's top five will compete at Colonial

World number one Rory McIlroy will head a stellar field when the PGA Tour resumes at Fort Worth, Texas, but there will be no Tiger Woods.

The Northern Irishman will be among 16 of the world's top 20 at Colonial for the tournament that runs from 11-14 June.

Spain's Jon Rahm and American fellow top-five players Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson will also return.

English players Justin Rose and Ian Poulter will compete, along with Ireland's Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion.

However, some players, such as England's Tommy Fleetwood and Italy's Francesco Molinari, have opted not to travel because of concerns around quarantine rules.

The European Tour resumes with the British Masters in Newcastle from 22-25 July before three majors and the Ryder Cup are due to take place in a packed schedule.

However, the Ryder Cup could be postponed until 2021 with US captain Steve Stricker saying it would be "a crime" if it was played without fans.

The LPGA Tour is hoping to restart in mid-July.

Key dates for men's golf:

6-9 August: US PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

17-20 September: US Open, Winged Foot, New York

25-27 September: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

12-15 November: Masters, Augusta National, Georgia