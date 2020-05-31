Scot Connor Syme and England's Matthew Jordan part of five-player virtual win

Scotland's Connor Syme was one of five winners of the virtual event played over Royal Club Valderrama

Connor Syme has won a second virtual title in two weeks after sharing the honours at the BMW Indoor Invitational.

The Scot, England's Matthew Jordan, Spanish Ryder Cup stars Sergio Garcia and Rafa Carbrera Bello, plus Frenchman Damien Perrier all posted one-under-par 71 over Real Club Valderrama.

The £8,100 prize money is to be shared by charities chosen by each player.

"Valderrama was as tough as it is in real life," said Syme, who also won over Royal Portrush.

"Guys like Sergio and Rafa were involved, so to compete with them and be tied at the top was cool."

Jordan added: "I'm delighted to get the win at Valderrama - it's one of my favourite courses. It's a bit tight and narrow so any of my friends watching this will be confused as to how I won."

The 38-player field for the 18-hole strokeplay at-home tournament organised by the European Tour also included the likes of former world number one Martin Kaymer and Belgian Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts.

Former Masters winner Garcia, who has who has triumphed four times at Valderrama in the Andalucia Masters, donated his share of the prize money to the Red Cross of Spain.

The European Tour - suspended since 8 March due to coronavirus - will resume in July with a six-week 'UK Swing' tournament and run until December.