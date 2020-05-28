Irish Open will take place this year insists European Tour chief Pelley with October date believed likely

Keith Pelley (left) says the Irish Open remains "absolutely critical" to the European Tour

The Irish Open will take place this year, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has insisted and it is understood that an October date is being considered.

Mount Juliet was scheduled to host the Irish Open this week but the Covid-19 crisis led to a postponement.

The European Tour announced on Thursday that action will resume with six events in the UK from late July.

The current tour schedule shows a vacant date from 22-25 October.

That appears an obvious slot for the Irish Open if indeed the Rolex Series event does take place in October although the lateness of the date could be a concern for tournament organisers.

The first week in October would appear a more suitable date but the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland currently occupies that slot with the Scottish Open a week later followed by the tour's flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

McIlroy was non-committal on his Irish Open participation when he spoke to BBC Sport NI earlier this week

McIlroy unsure he will play in Irish Open

"The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is still absolutely critical and it is very much part of our plans," said European Tour chief Pelley, speaking in a teleconference to signal the tour's restart.

"I don't want you to think that the Irish Open, because it is not part of this announcement, is any less important. We currently have three or four date options for it.

"We could have announced it today but it wouldn't have been 100% and I wouldn't feel comfortable with that.

"There are so many variables, moving an event from one date to another, title sponsor support, venue support, government support, [we want] the best possible date."

Earlier this week, Rory McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that he was unsure whether he would take part if the Irish Open did go ahead this year.

"I don't know, I really don't know," said McIlroy, who missed last year's tournament at Lahinch in order to prepare for The Open at Royal Portrush.

"I haven't looked past the PGA Tour play-offs [scheduled for September]. All I have pinpointed for the back end of the year at the minute are the majors, everything else is really up in the air.

"I would like to see the Irish Open played but I imagine if it was then it would be behind closed doors, meaning the public would not get to see the big names compete up close and in person."