Rory McIlroy to ride in all-star bike race

Rory McIlroy has participated in a charity skins game to raise money for coronavirus relief

World number one Rory McIlroy will join NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward and six-time Olympic track champion Allyson Felix in an all-star spin-bike race.

The 31-year-old's opposition in the men's race includes fellow golfers Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

Tennis players Victoria Azarenka and Monica Puig join Felix in the women's race.

The winners of the event will be the riders to register the highest power output over the 20-minute session.

Also in the men's race are NFL Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and US six-time Olympic swim medallist Matt Grevers, while LPGA golfer Morgan Pressel and Olympic champion gymnast Kyla Ross are in the women's event.

The event is the latest of a series of made-for-television contests that have attempted to fill the gap in the sporting schedules created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the weekend, 5.8 millions US cable viewers tuned in to watch golf stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson combine with NFL Super Bowl champion quarter-backs Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a charity golf event.