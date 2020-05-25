Stephanie Meadow: Playing at Tokyo Olympics the top target for NI player

Stephanie Meadow represented Ireland as golf returned to the Olympics in 2016

Stephanie Meadow says making a second Olympic Games appearance for Ireland next year will 'trump' playing in the women's majors.

The Tokyo Games have been moved back a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic while the LPGA Tour plans a resumption in mid-July.

"It's indescribable the feeling of representing you country on that kind of stage," said the Jordanstown player.

"It's very important for sponsors and for me - it is a big world scene."

The 28-year-old moved to the United States at just 14 to pursue a career in golf and she made her professional debut at the US Women's Open in 2014.

Meadow's two professional wins include a victory on home soil in the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle last year.

Rio debut

She got a taste for the Olympics in Rio four years ago when golf returned to Games for the first time since 1904.

"Prior to 2016 we didn't even dream of being in the Olympics," Meadow told Sportsound Extra Time.

"Other athletes were dreaming about it since they were four - we dreamed about winning majors and then all of a sudden we have the chance of winning a gold medal.

"So I hope I'm back in in 2021 - the Olympics will trump the majors for preparation next year."

Click here to hear more from Stephanie Meadow on Sportsound Extra Time.